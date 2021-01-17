Former Purdue basketball player returns to teach kids lessons on and off the court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rapheal Davis, a former Purdue University basketball player, returned to Fort Wayne on Sunday to coach kids of all ages on the importance of community and strong values through basketball.

His project, called Crew Life Basketball Foundation, held its first meetup at the Police Athletic League.

Aside from teaching fundamental basketball skills, Davis coached the children in prioritizing school and hard work to get far in life. Written across his sweatshirt were the letters “C.R.E.W,” which stands for the values he wishes to instill through the foundation: Community, Responsibility, Education, and Will.

“I envision this to be the biggest program from Indiana to Atlanta,” stated Davis about his hopes for the future of the foundation, “I plan for this to be a nationwide program…gyms in different cities…for us to have community centers.”

To learn more about Davis and the Crew Life Basketball Foundation, click here.