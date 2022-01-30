Former Olympic long-distance runner featured at Fort Wayne Runners Club banquet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne featured former Olympian Jeff Galloway during the annual Running Club Banquet on Sunday.

The Running Club is part of Road Runners Club of America and honors members, volunteers, and outstanding area high school athletes.

Galloway, who competed in the 1972 Summer Olympics as a long-distance runner, shared his unlikely journey to compete on the world’s biggest stage with attendees.

“It’s inspiring to those who don’t think they have a lot of talent,” Galloway said. “It also is designed, as I talk about my various projects, to hopefully inspire people to get out there and mentor people into walking and running.”

Since competing in the Olympics, Galloway has served as a training consultant for runners.