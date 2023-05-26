VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A former Northwest Allen County School’s (NACS)Superintendent who took a leave of absence and ultimately retired from the district after serving for 12 years has been named the top administrator for the Vigo County School Corporation.

Chris Himsel was announced as the new superintendent on Tuesday.

Himsel’s retirement from NACS took effect on June 30, 2022. In January 2022 he announced a leave of absence to address health concerns.

He was named Superintendent of the Year for the State of Indiana in 2017, however his tenure became rocky as a result of policies enacted by NACS during the COVID-19 pandemic regarding mask mandates.