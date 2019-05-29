Former NFL Quarterback reaches $40K for Celina disaster relief

A former NFL quarterback is raising money to help those devastated by a deadly tornado that hit Celina, Ohio Monday night.

Keith Wenning, a former Cincinnati Bengal, was born and raised in Coldwater, Ohio which is less than 10 miles away from Celina. He and his family live there now and after seeing the damage done to the nearby community, he wanted to help.

“Last night I was watching the news, seeing how close it actually was, waking up in the morning and seeing the damage, it was breathtaking,” said Wenning.

On Tuesday he then set up a Facebook fundraiser* with a goal of getting $20,000 to help with disaster relief. Within 24 hours, he already reached the goal. On Thursday he had surpassed $40,000 and has now set the goal at $50,000.

“As much as we can raise, as much as we can come together and be able to give them…whether it helps one family or multiple, we can help in some way,” he said.

Wenning said he is going to talk to the mayor of Celina to determine where the money is needed most and go from there.

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.