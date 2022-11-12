FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Retired referee J.D. Collins made his way to Fort Wayne on Saturday to speak about officiating and his faith.

Collins was most recently the national coordinator of NCAA Division 1 officials, and officiated for Division 1 for 18 years. After retiring due to knee issues, he now tells his stories to others, and how he’s motivated by his faith.

During his talk he answered questions about officiating, his faith, and his favorite stories around coaches and players– including his bond with head coach Tom Izzo.

The event was held at The Chapel from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.