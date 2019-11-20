Former NBA, IU star Isiah Thomas to deliver Trine Scholarship Gala keynote

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Isiah Thomas, who spent 13-years with the Detroit Pistons in the NBA and helped Indiana University win the NCAA men’s basketball title in 1981, will deliver the keynote address at Trine University’s 17th annual Scholarship Gala in February.

Thomas currently serves as chairman and CEO of ISIAH International LLC and Isiah Imports, a certified minority-owned investment holdings company. He has invested in new and existing businesses for more than 30 years and has also been president and alternate governor of the WNBA’s New York Liberty since 2015.

His philanthropic efforts have supported educational, anti-crime and anti-poverty programs nationwide. Inspired by his mother’s work to improve the lives of disadvantaged women and families in Chicago, Thomas founded the Mary’s Court Foundation in her honor to support the health, safety, academic and personal achievement of Chicago’s youth and youth around the country.

He also has established scholarships at Indiana University, where he has supported more than 100 criminal justice students, and at the University of California at Berkeley.

“As someone who has enjoyed success in multiple fields and has personally supported efforts to improve the lives of young people and provide opportunities through higher education, Isiah Thomas is the perfect speaker for the Scholarship Gala,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “We look forward to all he has to share with the Trine University community.”

The Gala starts at 6 p.m. in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics, Inc. Athletic Recreation Center on the Trine campus. In addition to Thomas’ presentation, the evening will feature wine tasting, a gourmet dinner by Bon Appetit, live music provided by the Trine University Jazz Band, and live and silent auctions including sports memorabilia, vacations, jewelry, experience packages and artwork. For more information, click here.

Since its inception, the Scholarship Gala has raised more than $4 million for Trine University student scholarships, including nearly $1 million at the 2019 event. Scholarship funds are a critical part of allowing students to attend Trine, which awarded more than $33 million in institutional aid in 2018-19.