FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City.

The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne.

An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event.

The event also honored former employees while offering a look into the history of the grounds.

WANE 15 spoke with Don Landers, who remembered working with “The Scout” during his time at the factory. Landers said it simply outperformed other vehicles.