Former Harry Baals house sells in less than two days on market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A house built for former Fort Wayne mayor Harry Baals made a quick appearance on the Fort Wayne real estate market.

The three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath house on South Wayne Ave was built in the 1940’s while Baals was in office. He lived there until his death in 1954 when it willed to his wife, Irene. The current owners bought the house in 2014 and made several updates to the interior of the home. The buyers will also get the original blueprints for the house as well as the land abstract that shows ownership of the property since it was owned by Native American tribes in the area.

The Southwood Park house, which was listed on Friday for $229,000 sold on Saturday during an open house.

Take a look at the property: