FWCS announces newest school: ‘Amp Lab’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools is introducing its newest school with the name “Amp Lab at Electric Works.”

FWCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel unveiled the name of the school, located at the former GE campus, during an all-staff kickoff Wednesday.

“This will be a lab environment at Electric Works for 11th and 12th grade students to prepare for innovative careers,” Dr. Daniel said. “Students are going to be able to concentrate on entrepreneurship as the hub of their learning at Amp Lab.”

Amp Lab gets its name from two unique distinctions. The root word ampere is the base unit of electrical current and pays homage to the history of the General Electric campus, FWCS said. The name also reflects the innovative environment that will amplify the opportunities students have to learn creatively within the community.

The school will open in August 2022 and will be open to all FWCS 11th and 12th graders. More information about the student experience and how to enroll will be available later this year with applications being accepted in January 2022.

Riley Johnson will lead Amp Lab. Johnson was one of the first teachers at New Tech Academy at Wayne when it opened. In 2014, he moved to Napa, California to serve as principal at New Technology High School, the flagship school of the New Tech Network.

Johnson returned to FWCS in 2019 as an assistant principal. FWCS said in an email he has been a strong proponent of turning the community into the classroom for students.

“Amp Lab transforms what workforce development during high school can and should look like,” Johnson said. “We’re not just preparing students for jobs; we’re preparing them for careers that haven’t even been developed yet. Students need to be flexible, creative and perseverant. Amp Lab will provide a key opportunity to develop entrepreneurial mindsets.”