Former FWPD chief Hamilton joins prosecutor’s office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Former Fort Wayne Police Chief Garry Hamilton is joining the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hamilton will serve as a Special Crimes Investigator with the office. His duties will include directing and managing special projects, assisting attorneys with local law enforcement training, and supervision of support staff.

The prosecutor’s office announced the hire on Wednesday.

Hamilton retired from the Fort Wayne Police Department in June after more than 24 years of service. He served as Chief of Police from 2014 through early 2016, when he stepped down to serve as deputy chief of the northeast division and head of the department’s community relations division.