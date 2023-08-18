FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dr. Wendy Robinson, former superintendent for Fort Wayne Community Schools, has died, WANE 15 has learned.

Robinson spent a total of 47 years as an educator in the district. She was appointed superintendent of FWCS in 2003 and served in that position for 17 years before retiring in 2020.

A public education advocate, Robinson was invested in the community and served on multiple boards, including Parkview Health and Learning Forward. The school district’s Family and Community Engagement Center, which Robinson helped create in 2016, was renamed after her in 2022.

This is a developing story.