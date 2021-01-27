Former FWCS superintendent Anthis dies

PATOKA, Ind. (WANE) — Former Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent Dr. Bill Anthis has died. He was 94.

Bill Anthis

Anthis served as the FWCS superintendent from 1980 through 1990. He began his career as a teacher and coach in Rockville, Ind. after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He later joined the staff at North Side High School, where he served as guidance director, dean of boys, assistant principal and eventually principal.

All told, Anthis spent 33 years within Fort Wayne Community Schools.

The FWCS Career Academy at Anthis is named after Anthis.

Anthis is survived by his wife, Patricia Anthis of Patoka; son, Clinton Weaver (Sharon) of Patoka; and granddaughter, Bethney Anthis.

A private family viewing will be held, and a graveside service is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Patoka, where he was from.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Patoka United Methodist Church, PO Box 206 Patoka, IN 47666 or the Columbia Lodge #450, PO Box 354, Patoka, IN 47666. Online condolences can be made at ColvinFuneralHome.com.