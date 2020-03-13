Former Fort Wayne resident describes living in Beijing as ‘surreal’

BEIJING, China (WANE) – Wuhan, China is known as “ground zero” for COVID-19. Nearby with millions of residents is Beijing.

A former Fort Wayne resident moved there in 2012, and has been self and government quarantined for months. Jim McCoy spoke with WANE 15 via Skype.

Jim McCoy says the best way to describe what he’s experiencing is “surreal.” He, his partner, and daughter have been quarantined to their apartment since January 2nd. McCoy says by no means has this been a vacation.

McCoy says he noticed something was off in December. His daughter kept getting sick, and he caught it, too.

He says neither were tested for COVID-19, so they could have had it, but he just doesn’t know.

Since, the outbreak and shutdown of Beijing, McCoy says things have been strange. Going from thousands on the street to people only going out for essentials is surreal.

For two days outside of his apartment complex a disinfectant tent was set up. Any one entering was sprayed with a mist of cleaner.

At the pharmacy, a hole was cut in a window to provide people with their prescriptions. Boxes lined the streets outside of his apartment from food deliveries.

After experiencing all of this, he does have advice for us in the United States.

“I’m saying don’t take this lightly. I mean they’re saying “Well, there’s only one case, or 12 cases, what’s the panic?” Well, there was a time when there was only 1 or 12 cases in Wuhan, too. Right? And this is seems to be spreading differently. It has a 14-day incubation period…it’s not a hoax, it’s not a media scam to interfere with the election, things like that. This is a real disease, and it’s puzzling. It’s puzzled the World Health Organization, and the CDC. They’re kind of puzzled by it,” says McCoy.

McCoy was told he was going to go back to work as a teacher in April, but he doesn’t think that will be happening.