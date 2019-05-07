Former Fort Wayne mayoral candidate Tommy Schrader to serve jail time

Tommy Schrader, the frequent political candidate who fell short on a mayoral bid to Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry in this week’s primary election, has been sentenced to jail time after an arrest just after the polls closed Tuesday.

Schrader entered a guilty plea to Criminal Mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced Thursday to 365 Days in the Allen County Lock-Up with 185 days suspended.

He was also fined $25 and ordered to pay court costs.

Police arrested Schrader Tuesday near the Kroger on West State Blvd.

According to a Fort Wayne Police report, an employee at Jeff’s Coney in Georgetown Square called police and said Schrader had been there and vandalized a bench with a marker.

An officer found the words “p—-” and “money” scrawled onto a bench in front of the eatery, as well as a swastika, the report said.

Schrader was not there when police arrived.

A short time later, officers found Shrader at the nearby Shell gas station at the intersection of Maplecrest Road and East State Boulevard. He told officers that the employees of Jeff’s Coney made him “angry” so he wrote on the bench.

Shrader told police “it was his right to do so because of freedom of speech,” the report said.

Courtesy: Jeff's Coney

Courtesy: Jeff's Coney

Back in 2014, Schrader was also taken into custody after losing the Democratic nomination for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional district.

He showed up at the Allen County Republican Party headquarters. Later, when some candidates were speaking at the podium, Schrader started shouting in the back of the room.

Police showed up and put him in the back of their squad car, but officers say there was no arrest and they didn’t file a report.

