FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With two Fort Wayne residents each showing their game show prowess on national television in the last month, community members may be itching to do the same on a smaller scale.

Thanks to the recent opening of Fort Wayne Game Show Experience, that dream can now be a reality.

Corey Ford, owner of Fort Wayne Game Show Experience, previously owned an escape room, but he said he wanted to offer a fun activity that allowed people to compete against each other using game show elements.

“We have a lot of experience in designing fun experiences and fun games and challenges,” Ford said.

Some of the games Fort Wayne Game Show Experience offers include trivia-based games such as “Jeopardy!” and “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” along with “physical” games like “American Gladiators.”

“Everybody will be good at something,” Ford said.

Ford also said the available games change every so often to allow for more variety.

Fort Wayne Game Show Experience opened in mid-April and is located at 327 E. Wayne St. in downtown Fort Wayne.