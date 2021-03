FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Greg Lewis, the longtime head of Fort Wayne’s Crime Stoppers organization, has died. He was 70.

Current Crime Stoppers coordinator Ken Fries told WANE 15 that Lewis died Thursday. The Crime Stoppers board was notified of his passing, Fries said.

Lewis served as executive director of Crime Stoppers for 18 years. Crime Stoppers assists in criminal arrests by taking in tips and paying for the anonymous information.

Lewis retired from Crime Stoppers in August.