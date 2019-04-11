Former Coventry 13 theatre being razed

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Demolition crews work at the site of the former Coventry 13 theatre on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The defunct Coventry 13 movie theatre is coming down.

Crews this week began demolition of the theatre along Coventry Lane. The theatre was shut down by the Fort Wayne Allen County Department of Health in early 2018 after multiple failed inspections and findings of rodent droppings, human waste and mold throughout the establishment.

In its place, apartments will rise.

Domo Development Company has a plan to create ten new apartment buildings, each housing 18 apartment units, as well as a clubhouse with a pool and maintenance building.