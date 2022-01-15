Former congressman Mark Souder asks for prayers after cancer diagnosis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Former U.S. Representative Mark Souder (R-Fort Wayne) says he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Souder, 71, confirmed the news to WANE 15 in a Facebook message. He represented Indiana’s 4th and 3rd Districts for the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995-2010. A Facebook post by Souder said the cancer was found during a 2-hour surgery for something else. He expects to start chemotherapy treatment soon however said that has been temporarily delayed. He also asked for prayers as he begins treatment.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Souder is currently a managing partner at H. Souder & Son’s General Store in his hometown of Grabill, as well as a columnist for Howey Politics of Indiana. He recently joined longtime former Fort Wayne anchors Melissa Long and Heather Herron to write a book about the history of television news in Fort Wayne.