Former client of charged DCS worker shares his experience

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former client of Melisa Casteel is calling for entire overhaul of the Department of Child Services. Casteel is a former Allen County DCS case manager, charged with crimes related to her job.

“This woman destroyed the life of my wife and I, which is the least of the situation. But she personally destroyed the life of five kids,” says David Ratliff.

Ratliff and his wife, who wishes to stay anonymous, considered themselves friends to Melisa Casteel. Casteel used to be the Ratliffs’ neighbor, and would often babysit their foster kids, before becoming their case worker.

“Do I think a friend like that would have ever done something like this to us? No,” says Ratliff.

The Allen County Prosecutor charged Casteel on felony counts of falsifying child abuse records and obstructing justice. Court documents specifically say she did not record visits with clients as a family case manager with the Allen County Department of Child Services.

Because of that, Ratliff believes Casteel may have lied about abuse allegations against him and his wife.

“If she lied about this, did she lie about the allegations with us and how serious it was?”

Casteel was Ratliff’s caseworker for the 5 siblings he and his wife were fostering about 2 and a half years ago. DCS eventually placed the oldest two with their biological dad.

During a visit to their older siblings’ home, one of the kids came back to the Ratliffs with a black eye. Ratliff reported the alleged abused, per law.

Instead of receiving a letter from the state about that incident, the Ratliffs learned they were being investigated for alleged abuse, less than two days before expecting to adopt the three siblings.

DCS removed the kids from their home while the Ratliffs were at work.

“My only remembrance of it is being able to look back at the video tape and see my kids being walked out the front door of our house and being reassured they would be back.”

The Ratliffs were exonerated on the abuse claims, and fought to get the kids back. Instead, they lost their fostering license.

“We have no desire to and no reason to ever be foster parents because of how we were treated by the state. You know, we lost the only thing we ever loved. We lost our joy. You know, these kids gave us our reason to live. The state took that away from us, Melisa Casteel took that away from us.”

Ratliff says he doesn’t believe his situation is unique, and understands caseworkers cut corners to meet the demands of their supervisors. He is calling for a complete overhaul of the DCS system.

WANE 15 reached out to Indiana DCS for comment, they have not responded. The story will be updated when they do.