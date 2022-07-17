FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former republican city councilman Dr. John Crawford passed away, according to city councilman Tom Didier.

Further details about Crawford’s death were not given. Crawford’s family has not confirmed his death.

Crawford was first elected to the city council in 1995 and left office in January of 2020. He led efforts to pass Fort Wayne’s smoking ban in 2007 and served on the board of the Allen County Cancer Society and the Fort Wayne Healthy Cities Committee.

It is with a very sad heart that I am sending this note about my dear friend John Crawford’s passing. My heart goes out to Marcia and Grant as well as the many lives he’s touched through his medical practice and public service. I will always remember his intelligence and his passion at the the city council table and our private conversations about the future of Fort Wayne. His presence, his great advice, and most importantly his friendship will be dearly missed. Please keep the Crawford family in your prayers. City councilman Tom Didier

I am gutted. The city lost a true statesman, and I lost a close friend and mentor. City councilman Russ Jehl

Crawford was born in New Orleans in 1949 and moved to Fort Wayne in 1976. He then joined Fort Wayne Radiology and worked with cancer patients until 1983. He also served as medical director of radiation oncology services at Parkview Regional Oncology Center.

Crawford ran for Mayor of Fort Wayne in 2019 but lost the republican primary.

Crawford married his wife Marcia in 1994 and had one son, Grant, who was Crawford’s campaign chairman.