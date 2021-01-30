Former Chevrolet plant site in Muncie eyed for solar farm

by: The Associated Press

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — The site of General Motors’ former Chevrolet plant in Muncie could become the home of a large solar farm once the central Indiana city completes a deal to buy the blighted property, officials said.

RACER Trust and Muncie officials say they have reached an agreement for the city to purchase the 53-acre main parcel of the former Chevrolet property, which closed in 2006.

The Star Press reports that once the sale is completed Muncie officials plan to build a solar farm on the property with up to 24.6 million kilowatt-hours of generating capacity.

Construction and engineering will cost an estimated $17 million.

