Former Brotherhood Mutual President Paul Steiner dies at 92

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Paul Steiner, former president of Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company, died yesterday. He was 92.

In a release, Brotherhood Mutual says Steiner became company president in 1971 and served as chairman and president from 1974 to 1994. He served on the company’s board of directors for nearly 40 years, from his appointment in 1968 to his retirement as an honorary director in 2009.

“Paul was an amazing leader who never forgot the mission,” said Mark Robison, chairman and president of Brotherhood Mutual. “To me, he was a boss, an advisor, and a friend. He will be greatly missed.“

He is survived by his wife, Ruth, their four children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Steiner was 35 years old when he joined Brotherhood Mutual as a home office representative in 1964. In 1965, he was appointed to lead the company’s new claims department. A few months later, Steiner experienced the worst property catastrophe in the company’s history: the Palm Sunday tornadoes. Nearly 40 tornadoes raked across Indiana and Ohio in one day, causing more than $1 million in damage to insured homes, businesses, and churches.

He was a past president of the Mutual Insurance Companies Association of Indiana, a past treasurer of the National Association of Evangelicals, and a past president of the Fort Wayne Rotary Club. He was a trustee emeritus of Taylor University and was named a Distinguished Friend of the university in 1998.

Under his leadership, Brotherhood Mutual began developing specialized insurance products for churches. In doing so, it became established as a major force in insuring churches in America.

About 40 employees worked at Brotherhood Mutual when Steiner joined the company. By 1980, that number had grown to about 100. That’s when Brotherhood Mutual bought nearly 40 acres of farmland and moved its corporate headquarters to its current location along Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne. Today, the company employs more than 500 people and the building is undergoing its fourth expansion.