Former bait shop demolished to make way for new roundabout

A nearly 100-year-old building at Goshen Avenue and Sherman Boulevard is being demolished to make way for a planned roundabout. The former North Side Bait and Tackle shop closed in 2018 after decades of business.

In March 2019, there was an effort by Fort Wayne’s preservation organization, ARCH, to save the 1926 building. It was first used as a gas station on the historic Lincoln Highway at what is known as the Five Points intersection. The building was not on a historical registry.

ARCH was hoping someone would step in to save the building and repurpose it. The City of Fort Wayne, who became the owner of the old shop, was willing to let someone move it for free. No one stepped in to take the offer, however.

Crews started demolishing the building on Wednesday morning. An empty house next door was torn down last week.

The Goshen Corridor project construction between Cambridge and State boulevards is expected to start bidding in June. Construction work is scheduled to start in July and be finished in the fall of 2020.

This phase of the plan will improve safety for drivers and pedestrians as well as enhance the area with a center turn lane between Sherman and Cambridge and sidewalks on both sides of Goshen, according to the city. ADA ramps, trees, landscaping, lighting and drainage improvements will also be added to the corridor.

Click here to see renderings of the planned roundabout.