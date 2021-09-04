Former Auburn detective charged with 2 Level 6 felonies following 2020 theft investigation

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A retired detective with the Auburn Police Department is facing two charges of Level 6 felonies at the conclusion of a 2020 missing property investigation.

Back in February of 2020, detectives with the Indiana State Police were requested to investigate property reported missing from the Auburn Police Department’s evidence storage room, believed to be missing sometime within the year preceding November 2018.

Detectives from the Toll Road Post recently concluded that investigation, which was then turned over to assigned Special Prosecutor, Whitely County Prosecutor DJ Sigler for review and determination of possible charges. Subsequent to that review, an arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of, Stacy E. Sexton, 51, of Waterloo, IN.

Sexton was taken into custody by troopers last night in downtown Auburn, without incident. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and booked into custody under a $1500 cash bond with charges including one count of theft, a Level 6 felony, and one count of official misconduct, a Level 6 felony.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Sexton was employed as a detective with the Auburn Police Department. He has since retired from duty. Any questions regarding Sexton’s former employment with the Auburn Police Department should be directed to that agency.

There is no further information to release on this investigation at this time. Any further requests for comment should be directed to the office of the Special Prosecutor, Whitley County Prosecutor DJ Sigler.