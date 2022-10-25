AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The former Auburn building commissioner has sued the city, claiming she was wrongfully terminated and discriminated against.

In a complaint filed in DeKalb Superior Court this month against the city of Auburn, Amy Schweitzer claimed she was “discriminated against based upon her sex, and was terminated out of retaliation.”

The complaint alleged Schweitzer refused an “illegal order” by Auburn Mayor Mike Ley involving a “dangerously unsafe building” that had partially collapsed in the city. Schweitzer alleged Ley ordered the building at 121 S. Main St. to be allowed to be occupied “despite the clear evidence that its structural integrity was compromised,” the lawsuit reads.

Schweitzer claimed she was fired because she “refused an illegal directive which could have caused (her) to suffer personal liability in the event further collapse of the building occurred and human safety was put at risk,” the lawsuit reads.

As a result, Schweitzer claimed she suffered “humiliation, embarrassment, mental anguish, emotional distress, and other damages and injuries,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit claimed the firing violated public policies and state tort laws that prohibit retaliatory termination. It seeks pecuniary, compensatory damages.

In a statement provided to WANE 15 from City Attorney Erik Weber, the city said it would not comment on pending litigation but said it would defend itself.