Former AG Loretta Lynch, ‘Miracle on Ice’ captain among PFW Omnibus lecturers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the captain of the U.S. hockey team’s ‘Miracle on Ice’ will speak during Purdue Fort Wayne’s 25th Omnibus Speaker Series.

Lynch and Mike Eruzione will join FUBU founder and ‘Shark Tank’ investor Daymond John and travel show host Rick Steves as speakers during the upcoming series. The university announced the lineup Tuesday.

The series will kick off Wednesday, Oct. 23 with a return by travel expert and television host Rick Steves, who will speak about “Travel as a Political Act.” Steves has hosted more than 100 travel shows over his 20-year career and is considered the leading authority on European travel.

Daymond John will present “5 Shark Points of Success” on Thursday, November 7. John created the iconic urban fashion brand FUBU out of his mother’s Queens home, and still serves as the company’s president and CEO. He found mainstream success as an investor on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” and went on to be named a Presidential Entrepreneurship Ambassador by then-President Barack Obama in 2015.

Mike Eruzione, who made Americans ask themselves if they believe in miracles after he captained Team USA over the Russians at the 1980 winter Olympics, will present “Going for the Gold” on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Eruzione and the US Olympic hockey team would go on to win the gold medal at the Lake Placid games after the improbable ‘Miracle on Ice’ win over the strong Solviet Union, and team was later inducted into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame.

Loretta Lynch, the 83rd Attorney General of the United States, will present “A Conversation with The Honorable Loretta Lynch” on Tuesday, March 31. The first female African American attorney general of the United States, Lynch has championed civil rights issues and worked to improve the relationship between local law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Each of the lectures will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Auer Performance Hall of the John and Ruth Rhinehart Music Center on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus.

Admission to all speaker events is free and open to the public. Free tickets will be available two weeks before each lecture.