Formal complaint filed against Fort Wayne Philharmonic, trial scheduled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, Region 25 (Indianapolis) of the National Labor Relations Board issued a formal complaint against the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, the Philharmonic Players’ Association announced.

“The complaint alleges that during the course of bargaining for a successor collective bargaining agreement, the Philharmonic failed and refused to bargain in good faith when it “presented and subsequently withdrew bargaining proposals; reneged on tentative agreements and attempted to bargain from scratch; and submitted regressive proposals,”” the press release said.

The complaint, which was issued after a three month investigation into the Philharmonic’s bargaining conduct by the federal agency, asserts that the Philharmonic violated the National Labor Relations Act.

A trial has been set for June 2 at 9 p.m. before an administrative law judge with the Natural Labor Relations Board, according to the Complaint and Notice of Hearing.

Also on Wednesday, the Philharmonic’s labor lawyer provided musicians with a new proposal which includes the same cut to the number of contract musicians employed by the Philharmonic, from 63 to 15, and contains many of the same cuts to musician wages and work conditions contained in their previous proposal, the Philharmonic Players’ Association said.

“Since furloughing musicians in August, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic has failed to produce a substantive plan to present music to our community or employ musicians. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic continues to pay its administration and conducting staff, and as of the close of 2020, has accumulated net assets in excess of $26 million,” the Philharmonic Players’ Association said.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is the only full-time orchestra in North America to occupy a position on the American Federation of Musicians’ International Unfair List.

