Forest Park Elementary partners with state officials on crowdfunding campaign for new playground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing Coalition and Development Authority (IHCDA) are partnering on fundraising efforts to build a new, inclusive playground for Forest Park Elementary.

This fundraising campaign is part of the IHCDA’s “CreatINg Places” program, a crowdfunding program where citizens actively support projects and could be potentially matched by a sponsor.

Fort Wayne residents will soon have a new place to play if this crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $30,000 by Nov. 23, 2021. If successful, the project led by the Forest Park Elementary PTA will receive a matching grant from the IHCDA.

Funds from this campaign will enhance the Northside Neighborhood and add a safe, inclusive play structure for the community.

“The Forest Park playground is in need of love. The current structure is small, old and inaccessible to many children in our community,” said Leitia McHugh, Forest Park Elementary PTA Vice President. “The Forest Park Elementary Inclusive Playground Project is a chance for our neighbors to come together behind the vision of giving all children access to vibrant play opportunities.”

