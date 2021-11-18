Forest Park Elementary exceeds fundraising goal for new, inclusive playground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After almost a month of fundraising, Forest Park Elementary has announced that it’s goal of $30,000 for a new playground has been met almost five times over.

In October, the school announced that it was partnering with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing Coalition and Development Authority (IHCDA) to build a new, inclusive playground.

This fundraising campaign is part of the IHCDA’s “CreatINg Places” program, a crowdfunding program where citizens actively support projects and could be potentially matched by a sponsor. Fundraising ends Nov. 23 at 11:45 p.m.

In a post on the school’s Facebook page on Wednesday, the elementary said that two large donations from The Hagerman Group for $30,000 and the AWS Foundation for $32,000 has been added to the total, which is now at $159,904.

“Going beyond our goal will allow us to further enhance the playground design, adding such features as a crawling tunnel, sensory retreat space, drums to provide auditory stimulation, and/or expand the deck play area to allow children more space to explore,” the post said.

Anyone who would like to donate is asked to do so here.