FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Foreigner band members took the stage ahead of their performance at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at Sweetwater Monday night to celebrate their love of craft beer.

Band members, Bruce Watson, Michael Bluestein and Luis Maldonado came together with Sweetwater Sound and Mad Anthony Brew to celebrate their love of the acoustic sound and craft beer.

Cage Willis performed at 7 p.m. followed by Michael, Bruce, and Luis performing an acoustic set of Foreigner songs.

This event comes before the Fort Wayne tour stop of their Historic Farewell Tour which is a culmination of the band’s 50 years of top-selling rock music. The tour also is the band’s final act as they will be going into retirement at the end of 2024.

Joining Foreigner onstage in the farewell is Homestead High School’s Choir, helping the band perform the classic “I Want to Know What Love Is.” Foreigner will be donating $500 to the choir’s program along with raising money for the Grammy Foundation and Shriner’s Children’s Hospital through selling greatest hits CDs.

The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Tickets are still available online and at the box office starting at $49.50.