AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Ford Pinto Stampede passed through Auburn Thursday to help raise awareness for a good cause.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Ford Pinto, four different groups will drive across 14 different states. The stampede made stops at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg museum and the monster truck hall of fame.

The Stampede hopes to raise awareness for Parkinson’s research through the drive.

The group’s final destination is Dearborn, Michigan.