FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second year in a row, Parkview Health is among the best employers for Hoosiers, according to a newly-released list by Forbes.

The 2023 list of America’s Best-In-State Employers ranks Parkview ninth out of 73 businesses in Indiana. Last year, the health system was ranked 26, and also appeared on the list in 2018 and 2019.

The criteria for each ranking include in-state indirect recommendations, national in-industry indirect recommendations and direct recommendations. Current employees were also asked to give their opinions on work-related topics like working conditions, diversity, salary, potential for development and company image.

In a release from Parkview, two employees shared their positive experiences:

“I have been with Parkview for eight and a half years and it is by far the best organization I have had the privilege to be a part of,” said Kathy Fisher, director of nursing services at Parkview Hospital Randallia. “I have worked for some great hospitals but Parkview by far exceeds the level of support, ability to grow, and the excellence to be the best I have ever experienced in my career. I plan to work here until the day I retire. I have loved every minute of this outstanding organization.”

“Parkview is so kind to their employees,” said Christina Engel, a licensed practical nurse with Parkview Physicians Group. “I have never worked for a more caring company, and I am so happy to be a part of the Parkview team.”

The recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. America’s Best-in-State Employers for 2023 were identified based on 2.1 million employer recommendations from employees working for companies with more than 500 employees in the United States.