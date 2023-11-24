FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In 2022 the Carroll Chargers football team went on a 13-game win streak to reach their first-ever state championship game.

The season however had much more significance than just reaching the pinnacle of high school football competition.

The team dedicated the season to its quarterback, Owen Scheele who died unexpectedly after a short battle with leukemia.

The team’s season and success were dedicated to Scheele, and now a documentary following the season has premiered.

On Friday night in front of a full auditorium at Carroll High School, Grant Giszewski unveiled a documentary he had been working on titled “For Owen.”

WANE 15 interviewed Giszewski, and both of Owen’s parents (Jason and Stephanie Scheele) ahead of the premiere.

“Those boys played their hearts out for something way different than football. And the way Grant tells that story and I think for Owen’s friends, it’s important to have it not just for family, but I know his friends really want that,” Stephanie said.

At the premiere, some of Owen’s friends commented on how the movie remembers his legacy and impact.

“It gives you goosebumps almost,” said Jayden Hill, Carroll class of 2023. “It just enhances the memory of him.”

Hill transferred to Carroll to play with his friend Owen but never got the chance to share the field with him as a Charger.

Remembering the season played in Owen’s honor put him through a wave of emotions.

“It was tough, it was elating, it was a rollercoaster,” Hill said.

The documentary had two showings on Friday and opened to a sellout at its first showing.

You can watch the documentary in full on You Tube.