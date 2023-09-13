FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s public hearing on Oct. 9 should provide more details on what the proposed Mercedes Benz dealership will look like.

The existing Fort Wayne dealership at 7227 W. Jefferson Boulevard sits on about 3.5 acres, according to Allen County property records. The new proposed business between 5100 and 5305 West Jefferson, just about a mile and a half closer to downtown, will occupy about 7.6 acres, now that a parcel for 1.6 acres has been acquired, plan documents say.

The original proposal submitted in July indicated the business would occupy about six acres. In the new proposal submitted this week, the owners have acquired an additional parcel.

Mercedes Benz dealership on West Jefferson will move to new site closer to downtown on West Jefferson Boulevard.

Proposed building site viewed from across the boulevard

The proposed site is full of vegatation including cattails

Rendering of new proposed dealership

Neither the July nor September applications offer any details on esthetics or the square footage of the new dealership. According to property records, the existing Mercedes showroom is under 4,000 square feet.

Some details on a site plan included in the plan documents indicate there will be a 5-foot wide concrete sidewalk, a densely planted landscaping buffer, and existing trees and vegetation are to be preserved. One portion of the new property is full of trees, wildflowers, weeds and cat tails. There are also vacant homes.

AWS headquarters is located to the west of the property; on the other side, the newly-constructed Peter Franklin Jewelers.

WANE 15 reached out to applicant Doug McKibben’s attorney Josh Neal of law firm Barrett & McNagny and has yet to hear back.