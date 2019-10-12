Football fans brave rainy weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High school football fans around the area braved a cold, rainy game night to root for their favorite teams.

The stands at Spuller Stadium were not as packed for the Snider vs. Bishop Dwenger game as they are on clear and warm nights, but Snider student Eva Szczepaniak said the energy in the student section was still high.

“The rain’s coming down, it’s chilly, but we can handle it,” said Szczepaniak.

Those who decided to stick it out in the stands agreed that giving their team the support they need through the game made standing in the chilly temperatures worth it.

“My hands are freezing, but you know, I’m trying to be the best supporter for our best student section in Fort Wayne,” said Snider student Xavier Gray.

“It’s cold but it’s good to be out here supporting my boys and see them out here win,” said Snider student Noah Jackson.

WANE 15 will have more on the Snider-Bishop Dwenger game, plus many more, in the Highlight Zone.