Food trucks support Hop River Brewing Co. after COVID-19 sidelines kitchen staff

Fort Wayne, IN. (WANE) — Restaurants are still figuring out how to operate efficiently under pandemic restrictions, and it just became more complicated for Hop River Brewing Company.

Restaurants like Hop River Brewing Company who have relied on outdoor seating this year, are already facing the eventual loss of capacity with winter, but the struggle became a lot harder for the brewery this week as their entire staff was possibly exposed to COVID-19.

“We decided to close the kitchen, at least for this week just to get everybody tested,” said Ben Jackson, Co-owner of Hop River Brewing Company. “Make sure they’re safe, make sure they’re healthy, and keep everybody else who’s here as safe as possible.”

Jackson said the whole staff was affected because of the small size of the kitchen. In a year where they have been unable to host live events or even seat people at the bar, losing foodservice hits their bottom line harder.

“Without the food, there’s just not that much call to come,” said Jackson. “We offer take out for beer and food, people can buy our beer in liquor stores and get us just about anywhere but getting people to come here, really they want to sit down, have a meal, and have a drink.”

Their solution to their conundrum was to reach out to other food ventures in the area to see who would be able to set up shop on their property for the time being. They managed to get the Who Cut the Cheese Food Truck as well as RoKo’s Kitchen and Bakerson Pie Company to fill in the gap. Jackson said this was a win-win situation as it gave their customers a food option and expand the customer base for the food trucks who have shown up.

Rosa Ko first became acquainted with the Hop River crowd last year at a Fearless Women forum, where she found great relationships with female entrepreneurs who encouraged her to start her own business. Ko started serving food out of her RoKo’s Kitchen truck in June and said for her it was a no brainer to try and support another local business.

“Honestly, this year sucks,” said Ko. “This year, all the businesses are struggling. I know right now everyone is trying to be safe and stay home and wear a mask, and that’s all-important, but we also need to protect the economy and our businesses otherwise they may no longer be here.”

For Hop River Brewing Co., that kind of response means the world.

“I feel grateful,” said Jackson. “It has really been hard, and for everybody in the city, around the country, the hospitality industry, restaurants, bars, have just been hammered and so knowing that we have some help, that people are willing to pitch in and help us out, it’s really been heartening to us to be able to get some of that back that we put in.”

It is also something he hopes continues in the community as businesses keep fighting to stay open despite low foot traffic.

“Whether it’s something like this, people just coming and pitching in when they can, whether it’s just buying local products, you know, we sell our beer to bars and restaurants to the extent that they’re open and they can and we appreciate that support, try and do the same thing for them,” said Jackson. “Anything we can do to help support local businesses because I don’t think anyone wants to just have Applebees in the end. I think we need to have a thriving local industry and local businesses.”

According to Jackson, Hop River hopes to have their regular kitchen staff back at work next week but until then will continue to try and offer other food alternatives onsite.

Ko will cook at Hop River Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, and then will begin her pop-up Winter Kitchen at Pedal City the following weekend.