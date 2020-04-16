Food trucks begin operating at Auburn rest stop

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Food trucks have started to operate along Indiana interstates to feed truckers and other drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. INDOT began a program to offer permits to food trucks as restaurants along highways shut down.

One week after the program was announced, Ziffles Zip N Go opened up shop at the closest permitted spot to Fort Wayne. It’s along the northbound side of I-69 at mile marker 325 near Auburn.

The permits allow the food trucks to operate from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 28 rest stops across the state. Spaces are ‘first come, first served.’ Permits are valid until canceled by INDOT or the national federal emergency status is lifted.

Grilled cheese truck Who Cut the Cheese? also submitted an application for a permit to operate at the Auburn stop and expected to be open for business as early as Friday.