Food Truck Mondays bringing food options to southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WYANE, Ind. (WANE) – Looking for dinner on Mondays? Find a rotation of options at the Impact Center for Food Truck Mondays.

Food Truck Mondays will take place at 3420 East Paulding Rd. from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature a DJ or music with a rotation of food trucks from the area.

The first event had about 400 people from the community attend. If the turnout continues, director of Operations for the Impact Center, Zeke Bryant, said the event will be held weekly.

Organizers said that masks are required when inside the building.