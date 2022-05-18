FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sustainable food producer plans to launch an animal-feed production facility near Fort Wayne International Airport.

Do Good Foods will invest up to $100 million in the facility, planned for a recently completed shell building at 8645 Aviation Dr. The location could employ up to 100 workers by the end of 2024.

Bedminster, N.J.-based DGF will divert food waste from supermarkets into animal feed at the 150,000-square-foot facility. The process reduces the amount of food waste and the associated greenhouse gas emissions in area landfills, officials said.

“We’re excited about the expansion of DGF into the Fort Wayne market,” said Matt Kamine, co-CEO of DGF. “This project is a great opportunity for DGF to work with the local community on bringing more sustainable solutions to Fort Wayne and the retailers and food service providers located there.”

Construction on the facility is expected to be complete in late 2024 and production will begin in early 2025.

DGF is currently expanding nationwide and will begin hiring this summer in Fort Wayne. Positions with the company will include skilled labor and facility management. Interested candidates can learn more and apply at DGF’s LinkedIn page.