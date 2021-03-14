Food Not Bombs, FIRM seeking feminine hygiene donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — March is Women’s History Month and two organizations are using it to address period poverty.

Over the next few weeks, groups Food Not Bombs Fort Wayne and FIRM: Fighting Injustice and Racial Matters are collecting feminine hygiene products for people in need. It’s for their “March Menstrual drive” in honor of Women’s History Month. They are asking for donations of tampons, menstrual pads, menstruation cups, and anything else hygiene-related.

The products will be sent to high schools, colleges, and public restrooms to benefit those who may not be able to afford those products otherwise.

“Period poverty is also a thing where, unfortunately, a lot of women don’t have access to the products that they need so we would like to fill that gap where there is that need,” said Bailee Ralston with Food Not Bombs. “It is kind of to celebrate and to take away that stigma and that it should be normal.”

The group says this is a need that has only increased with the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations can be dropped off at Savory Vegan Grill at 1122 Taylor Street, Health Food Shoppe of Fort Wayne at 3515 N. Anthony Blvd. You can also donate every Sunday in Freimann Square starting at 2:00 p.m. Check-in with their Facebook page for updates on more drop-off locations.

FIRM said in a statement:

“The March Menstrual Drive is a continuation of hygiene drives done by “Food Not Bombs – Fort Wayne.” FIRM teamed up with Food Not Bombs effortlessly due to both groups wanting to give back to the underrepresented minorities/communities in our hometown of Fort Wayne. This drive is targeted for women who may be struggling to get monthly feminine products and/or who have lack of access to them. Various studies on the subject show the real need for these products. Naturally we wanted to kick off an important drive like this during Women’s History Month. Feminine products are a right, not a privilege. We feel It is important that we continue to give back to the community so that we can all create an environment of helping one another. Giving back when you have the means and the ability to do so. We are gracious to work with “Food Not Bombs” in putting another drive in action, and we are appreciative of everything they and the many other community groups do to promote solving the issues and lending a helping hand.”