Food distribution program donating 5 semi truck loads of food in Allen County

ARCOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The UDSA Farmers to Families food distribution program is distributing five semi truck loads of food in Allen County.

This program was designed to help the farmers, packers, distributors and families during the ravages of this pandemic.

St. Patrick Catholic Church is the designated distribution point for the food, which includes produce, dairy and meat products. There is no set limit for families in need.

The dates and times of the remaining distribution days are:

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.

The address for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church is 12305 Arcola Road.