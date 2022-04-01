FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Inflation continues to make impacts in the wallets of many throughout the country. People are becoming food insecure, wondering where the next meal will come from. Food banks throughout the country are also seeing impacts.

The Community Harvest Food Bank says it has seen 22%-37% increase in people since January of 2022. Carmen Cumberland, president and CEO of the food bank says that new faces have been seen as more people are visiting and in need of food.

“One thing they think about reducing first is the food intake, to be able to get to their job or be able to live in a house where they have their electricity on,” Cumberland explains.

Overall the food bank has felt the impact when it comes to canned fruits and vegetables. Limitation have been put on certain items to ensure everyone is getting specific items.

“Right now we’ve put no restrictions on anything but as we look to the next six months, next month, we just don’t know what it’s going to look like. We are going to ensure that we are going to feed people, the amount that we give them could vary,” Cumberland says.

Cumberland ensures that those in need of food will never be turned away. The food bank is prepared however to decrease the amount of food those visiting can take with them.

If interested in donating to Community Harvest Food Bank, it is in need of canned fruits and vegetables. In order to see programs that it offers or see how you can help, visit the website.