VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the West Ohio Food Bank partnered up to get food to those in need last Friday.

The food bank prepared the meals, but volunteers weren’t able to deliver the food because of their age. That’s when the highway patrol stepped in to help.

Troopers in Van Wert dropped off boxes at various locations around the city. Each one was given a specific route and they dropped off the prepared food boxes to the homes of those in need.