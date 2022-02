FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- After two straight days of snow coming down, a lot of people find themselves cleaning their driveways, usually more than once. There are those who can't get out and shovel or get behind a snow blower. That's when NeighborLink Fort Wayne steps in.

The non-profit organization's executive director Eric Wood and two other volunteers were out and about on Thursday helping clear the driveways and sidewalks of those who requested their help. They started around 2 p.m. and had a whole list of homes to hit.