Foghat to 'slow ride' to the Clyde

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Foghat (Credit: Elijah Shark)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Classic rockers Foghat is coming to Fort Wayne.

The English rock band has announced a Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, show at the Clyde Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Formed in London in 1971, Foghat is best known for its hit single “Slow Ride.” Founding member Roger Earl now plays with Bryan Bassett, Charlie Huhn and Rodney O’Quinn.