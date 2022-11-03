ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Fog has been blamed for a crash Thursday morning that left a woman badly hurt.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at Dawkins Road and Morgan Road, 1 mile from the Indiana-Ohio state line.

According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a SUV was headed west on Dawkins Road when it hit a trailer that was being pulled by a dump truck. The dump truck was turning east on Dawkins Road from Morgan Road.

The driver of the SUV had to be pulled from the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but later downgraded to critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said dense fog in the area likely contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.