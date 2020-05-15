Foellinger Theatre season pushed back to August

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The COVID-19 pandemic has forced yet another change to the area’s entertainment schedule. The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has decided to postpone the opening of the 2020 Foellinger Theatre Concert Season until August 1.

New dates for shows scheduled in June and July are currently being discussed with bands and promoters, and once those dates are available, they will be published online at FoellingerTheatre.org and on the Foellinger Theatre Facebook page.

“The health and safety of our theatre customers is most important to us when making these decisions. We will soon be back to hosting the kind of entertainment that has made us the place to be on a summer evening,” said Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel.

Rumours, an Atlanta based Fleetwood Mac tribute band has already been confirmed for Friday, September 18 at 8 p.m. The concert was originally scheduled for June 20. In addition, Kenny Cetera’s Chicago Experience, which was scheduled for July 18, has been moved to August 29, 8 p.m.

For those who can’t attend those shows on the new dates, full refunds will be available.

Once new concert dates are announced, ticket holders can request a full refund at the point of purchase. If tickets were purchased at Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, customers can call the business office at (260) 427-6000. Ticketmaster will be able to help refund all tickets purchased online. In the event of concert cancellation, refunds will automatically be issued to the customers’ credit cards. Tickets purchased with cash will be refunded via mail in the form of a paper check by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.