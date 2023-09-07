FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday, two Fort Wayne establishments linked to the Foellinger name were given a $1 million grant for support over the next three years.

The Foellinger Foundation announced the grant, given to the city’s parks and recreation department, would go toward improvements at the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre and the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory over the span of three years. The grant coincides with the foundation’s 65th anniversary.

“These funds will allow us to continue to address key improvements at these two signature

facilities,” said Steve McDaniel, the director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. “We are deeply thankful for Helene Foellinger’s vision of giving back to the community and the ongoing support of the Foellinger Foundation to ensure this legacy continues for future generations to enjoy.”

“We are pleased to carry forward the Foellinger family’s tradition of supporting these important

cultural establishments in our community,” said David Bennett, interim president and CEO of the foundation. “As the foundation celebrates 65 years since its creation by Helene and Esther Foellinger, this gift is both a continuation of their family legacy and a celebration of the

community their family has called home since 1836.”