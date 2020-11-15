Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory gets ready for the holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is getting ready for the holidays. Christmas at the Conservatory starts as early as November 21st.

On the 21st, “Oh? Christmas Tree!” will open. It’s a holiday exhibit that showcases different Christmas “trees” from around the world.

Night of Lights may be canceled, but the Botanical Conservatory is still hosting its Holiday Kick-Off Party. That’s Wednesday, November 25th from 5-9 p.m. It features indoor fun, a candy cane trail, and more.

Reindeer Saturdays are making a return to the Botanical Conservatory this year, too. Those start on the first Saturday in December.

