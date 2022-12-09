FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors approved $2.95 million in grants Friday for nonprofits that provide services throughout Allen County.

Fourteen organizations will receive funding through the grants:

Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center

Brightpoint

Catholic Charities

Courageous Healing

Covenant Community Development Corporation

Cross Connections

Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana

Healthier Moms and Babies

Interfaith Hospitality Network

Matthew 25

Redemption House Ministry

Super Shot

The Rescue Mission

YWCA Northeast Indiana

“These organizations reflect the Foundation’s focus on supporting families in Allen County,” said Foundation Interim President David Bennett. “We are grateful to these nonprofit organizations that provide crucial services in our community.

The Foellinger Foundation is a private, charitable foundation that invests in organizations, programming and initiatives that serve Allen County citizens with the greatest economic need and least opportunity.