FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors approved $2.95 million in grants Friday for nonprofits that provide services throughout Allen County.
Fourteen organizations will receive funding through the grants:
- Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries Center
- Brightpoint
- Catholic Charities
- Courageous Healing
- Covenant Community Development Corporation
- Cross Connections
- Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana
- Healthier Moms and Babies
- Interfaith Hospitality Network
- Matthew 25
- Redemption House Ministry
- Super Shot
- The Rescue Mission
- YWCA Northeast Indiana
“These organizations reflect the Foundation’s focus on supporting families in Allen County,” said Foundation Interim President David Bennett. “We are grateful to these nonprofit organizations that provide crucial services in our community.
The Foellinger Foundation is a private, charitable foundation that invests in organizations, programming and initiatives that serve Allen County citizens with the greatest economic need and least opportunity.